UDA’s Patrick Ntutu carries day in Narok governor race

UDA's Patrick Ntutu has won the Narok Gubernatorial race.

Mr Ntutu was declared winner at the Bomas of Kenya where Narok votes wer being tallied.

He garnered 158,100 votes against ODM’s Moitalel Ole Kenta's 148,270 votes.

The counting of the Narok county votes were marred with chaos on Thursday and Friday, forcing the returning officer to move counting to Nairobi on Saturday, where the national tallying is going on at the Bomas.

The IEBC official, Sidney Namulungu in a letter seen by the Nation announced transfer of the announcement from the County Tallying center at Maasai Mara University due to security reasons.

On Friday, the Kilgoris constituency results were delayed after Mr Kenta and his deputy Mr William Oltetia stormed the constituency tallying center at Kilgoris Boys High School claiming votes rigging.

This forced the Returning Officer. Ms Lilah Lilumah. to suspend the tallying.

Ntutu garnered the most votes in the five Constituencies of Narok East, Narok West, Emurua Dikir, Narok South and Narok North.



