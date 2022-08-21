Patrick Ntutu meets Narok MCAs, extends olive branch to rival Richard Ole Kenta

Governor-elect Patrick Ntutu has extended an olive branch to his fiercest competitor in the just concluded elections, Richard Moitalel ole Kenta.

Mr Ntutu, who spoke when he met all the 30 elected ward reps, said he is ready to work with everyone for the good of the county residents.

“The will of the people prevailed. I call upon my brother (Mr Kenta) to join me and share the ideas he had so that we move our county forward,” said Mr Ntutu, who was accompanied by his deputy Mr Koech Tamalinye.

He told the ward reps that he will keep his promise of giving them ward development funds once he takes office.

“We are ready to roll. I chose to meet the elected MCAs for familiarisation and to chart how we shall work together regardless of their political affiliations,” said Mr Ntutu who garnered 158,100 votes against Mr Kenta’s 148,270.

The governor-elect, who is set to take the oath of office on Thursday, disclosed that in his first 100 days in office, he will focus on health and roads.

“I’ll tour all heath facilities across the county to identify the challenges and fix them, be it structures or drugs,” he said, adding, he will work on feeder roads in agricultural areas to enable farmers to access markets for their produce.

Mr Ntutu also welcomed both domestic and international tourists to tour the world-famous Masai Mara Game Reserve, saying, the county is peaceful.

“People voted for their leaders and have now moved on with their lives. We invite tourists from across the world to visit Masai Mara and enjoy themselves,” Mr Ntutu said.