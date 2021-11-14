Four killed, 12 injured in Narok-Mai Mahiu road crash
Four people died while 12 others sustained serious injuries on Sunday in an a grisly road accident involving a 11-seater matatu and a station wagon along the Narok-Mai Mahiu highway.
The matatu, belonging to Galaxy sacco, collided head-on with a Toyota Wish at Nairagie-Enkare escapement.
Three of the casualties were in the station wagon vehicle that was headed towards Mai Mahiu while the fourth victim was a passenger in the matatu. The driver of the Toyota Wish was among those who died.
Confirming the 4pm accident Narok East subcounty police commander Jared Nyarando, the driver of the station wagon was overtaking when the accident occurred.
Nyarando also confirmed that the injured passengers have been taken to Narok Sub County Hospital.