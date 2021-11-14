Four killed, 12 injured in Narok-Mai Mahiu road crash

Four people died while 12 others sustained serious injuries on Sunday in an a grisly road accident involving a 11-seater matatu and a station wagon along the Narok-Mai Mahiu highway.

The matatu, belonging to Galaxy sacco, collided head-on with a Toyota Wish at Nairagie-Enkare escapement.

Three of the casualties were in the station wagon vehicle that was headed towards Mai Mahiu while the fourth victim was a passenger in the matatu. The driver of the Toyota Wish was among those who died.

The scene of the road accident involving a 11-seater matatu and a station wagon along the Narok-Mai Mahiu highway that claimed four lives on November 14, 2021. Photo credit: George Sayagie | Nation Media Group

Confirming the 4pm accident Narok East subcounty police commander Jared Nyarando, the driver of the station wagon was overtaking when the accident occurred.