Four killed, 12 injured in Narok-Mai Mahiu road crash

Mai Mahiu accident

The scene of the road accident involving a 11-seater matatu and a station wagon along the Narok-Mai Mahiu highway that claimed four lives on November 14, 2021.

Photo credit: George Sayagie | Nation Media Group

By  George Sayagie

Four people died while 12 others sustained serious injuries on Sunday in an a grisly road accident involving a 11-seater matatu and a station wagon along the Narok-Mai Mahiu highway.

