KWS officer injured in Subuiga road crash

A Kenya Wildlife Service officer is admitted to St Theresa Mission Hospital, Kiirua, after the vehicle in which he and two others were travelling rolled at the Subuiga black spot, on the Meru-Nanyuki Road on Saturday afternoon.

The officer was traveling from Nanyuki towards Isiolo when the driver lost control of the car as he descended the steep hill. The vehicle rolled several times before stopping at the junction.

The officer, who suffered serious head and leg injuries, was airlifted to the hospital while his colleagues sustained minor injuries. A medic at the hospital said the patient had been stabilised.

A police officer who participated in the rescue said they suspected the accident was caused by break failure as the vehicle negotiated the sharp corner downhill.

The two-kilometre stretch is a notorious black spot which has claimed many lives and there were proposals to change the road causeway.