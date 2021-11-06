KWS officer injured in Subuiga road crash

St Theresa Mission Kospital

Medics at St Theresa Mission Kospital, Kiirua in Meru County receive an injured KWS officer who was involved in a road accident at the Subuiga black spot, along the Meru-Nanyuki Road on Saturday. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Charles Wanyoro

A Kenya Wildlife Service officer is admitted to St Theresa Mission Hospital, Kiirua, after the vehicle in which he and two others were travelling rolled at the Subuiga black spot, on the Meru-Nanyuki Road on Saturday afternoon.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.