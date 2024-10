The Housing Levy was properly enacted and in accordance with the Constitution, the High Court has ruled. A three-judge bench of Justices Olga Sewe, John Chigiti and Josephine Mong’are has found that public participation was adequate.

Six cases were filed challenging the law and the affordable housing levy that was imposed at a standard rate of 1.5 percent on the gross salary of an employee or the gross income of a person received or accrued.