Two killed as matatu, lorry collide at Soysambu area on Nakuru-Nairobi Highway

Two people died on Saturday night in a road accident involving a lorry and a 14-seater matatu at Soysambu area on the Nakuru-Nairobi Highway.

The accident, which occurred some minutes after 11pm on Saturday, involved a Northways shuttle and a lorry.

Area Sub-county police Commander John Onditi said the Northways shuttle was ferrying passengers from Nairobi to Eldoret, when it collided with the lorry that was heading to Nairobi.

Six passengers were seriously injured and are receiving treatment at the St Mary's Hospital.

"We have confirmed that the driver of the Matatu and a female passenger died on the spot during the accident and about five passengers suffered serious injuries," said Mr Onditi.

"Their bodies were taken to the Gilgil Sub-County Hospital Mortuary, while the injured are receiving treatment at the St Mary's Hospital," he said, adding that the police have launched investigations to establish the cause of the crash.

Five passengers, who were in the matatu escaped unhurt.

Eye witnesses told Nation.Africa that the driver of the Northways matatu was overtaking when he collided with the lorry.

"The driver of the matatu was overtaking when he collided head-on with an oncoming lorry," said Mr John Ombui.

The vehicles were towed to the Gilgil Police Station. The accident caused a heavy traffic snarl-up on the busy highway. However, police were able to clear the traffic jam one hour later.

The section of the busy Nakuru-Nairobi Highway has become a death trap for drivers, especially at night.

Since the beginning of the year, several people have died on the Weighbridge-Soysambu stretch, with police now urging motorists to take extra caution.

The busy road claims at least 10 lives every month, according to statistics from the Gilgil-based Road Traffic Accident department.

The stretch has become notorious, especially for motorists who are unfamiliar with the route.

Other dangerous sections on the road include; Kikopey, Mbaruk, Gilgil, and St Mary's.

Other black spots lie on the notorious accident prone Salgaa section that stretches from Sobea, Salgaa, Migaa, Sachangwan and Mau Summit as well as Jolly Farm and Mukinyai areas, on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

In the Salgaa section, a series of accidents along the stretch prompted the government to construct a dual carriageway.