Christmas trip cut short as two die in crash along Nakuru-Bomet road

Christmas journey was cut short as two died on Saturday in a grisly self-involving accident at Ratili area along Narok-Bomet road.

According to Narok County Police Commander Mr Kizito Mutoro,the driver of a vehicle make Mercedes Benz, lost control of the vehicle en route to Bomet town from Narok.

"The said motor vehicle rolled several times and rested on the opposite direction of the road," said Mr Mutoro.

As a result of the accident, two people among them a man and a woman died on the spot, while three others- the driver and two passengers suffered serious injuries.

Those injured were rushed to several hospitals within Narok South Sub-County where they are recuperating.

The deceased bodies were taken to Longisa County referral morgue in the neighboring Bomet County.

"The vehicle has been towed to Ololulunga pending inspection.Scene visited and necessary action taken," said Mr Mutoro.