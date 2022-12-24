Christmas trip cut short as two die in crash along Nakuru-Bomet road

Traffic accident

Traffic police officer checking on the wrekage of a vehicle which got into a self-involved accident along Narok-Bomet Road on December 24,2022.Two people died on the spot.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Robert Kiplagat

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Christmas journey was cut short as two died on Saturday in a grisly self-involving accident at Ratili area along Narok-Bomet road.

According to Narok County Police Commander Mr Kizito Mutoro,the driver of a vehicle make Mercedes Benz,  lost control of the vehicle en route to Bomet town from Narok.

"The said motor vehicle rolled several times and rested on the opposite direction of the road," said Mr Mutoro.

Related

Also read: Death toll in Nakuru accident rises to 10 after two more succumb

As a result of the accident, two people among them a man and a woman died on the spot, while three others- the driver and two passengers suffered serious injuries. 

Those injured  were rushed to several hospitals within Narok South Sub-County where they are recuperating.

The deceased bodies were taken to Longisa County referral morgue in the neighboring Bomet County. 

"The vehicle has been towed to Ololulunga  pending inspection.Scene visited and necessary action taken," said Mr Mutoro.

The county police boss has since issued a stern warning against overspeeding along the busy road especially during this festive season.

[email protected] 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.