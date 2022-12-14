Death toll in Nakuru accident rises to 10 after two more succumb

The death toll of the Ngata bridge accident has risen to 10 after two more people succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital.

Nakuru County Commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo said that the two died on Tuesday night.

Mr Kitiyo said among the dead is a driver of one of the matatu.

Mr Kitiyo who was accompanied by County security officials, Kenya Highway Authority(KENHA) and National Transport Authority(NTSA) said the government want to redesign the killer stretch to reduce the number of accidents at the black spot.

At least 15 people have lost their lives along the Ngata bridge- Sobea stretch in the past month.

Also read: 25 dead in separate road accidents within 24 hours in Nairobi County

“The Ngata bridge- Sobea stretch will be marked afresh by Friday,” said the administrator.

He said that police will enforce the 50-kilometre speed limit along the stretch to tame the drivers of the trailers who are freewheeling.

"As road users, we should exercise caution and drive carefully. We don’t want to lose more lives,” he said.

"We will talk with County so that they put an ambulance on standby in case of accidents along the killer stretch," he added.

Latest statistics indicate that more than 230 accidents have been reported along Nairobi- Malaba highway this year with Nakuru County accounting for 30 fatal accidents.

On Tuesday two people lost their lives in an accident in Gilgil sub-county while another one lost his life in Molo in another accident.

He urged the drivers to be careful while on the road.

Free wheeling

Nakuru County Police commander Peter Mwanzo said police have launched a manhunt for the trailer driver who escaped after the accident.

The police boss regretted that drivers are free-wheeling to save on fuel which is endangering other road users.

" Last week we lost three young souls on the same spot and it was caused by a trailer. We won't allow the drivers to continue causing more accidents. Everyone who is responsible for the accident will be charged in court. We will also reintroduce speed guns from Sobea to Ngata gate," he said.

" We are heading to Christmas festivities and we should all be careful," he added.

Rongai MP Paul Chebor said he has initiated immediate discussion with the Ministry of Roads and traffic security teams to end the accidents along the stretch.

He recommended that the road be redesigned to accommodate a dual carriage from Soilo junction to Ngata gate or Salgaa trading centre.

The Tuesday evening accident comes barely two weeks after three people lost their lives in the same spot among them young college students from Rift Valley Institute.

He said that the spot has over the years turned out to be a death trap as many accidents have been reported along the stretch.