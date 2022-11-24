25 dead in separate road accidents within 24 hours in Nairobi County

A total of 25 people have perished in road accidents in Nairobi city county alone in the last twenty-four hours, a report from the Nairobi Traffic department shows.

Embakasi and Kasarani regions had the largest number of victims.

During the same period, two people were injured and 34 escaped without injuries in separate accidents.

Elsewhere, six people have died in a road accident on the Eldoret-Kitale highway.

The accident involved a government vehicle, a 14-seater matatu, and a tractor according to authorities.

The high number of fatalities recorded in the country comes amid reports of an increasing number of traffic deaths.

Recent data from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) shows that road accidents have claimed 3,541 lives since the beginning of the year up to September 26.