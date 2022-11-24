Eldoret road accident claims six lives

Six people including a minor have perished in a road accident at the new Eldoret bypass at Kaptingo area.

The Wednesday evening accident involved three vehicles; an Isuzu Mux belonging to Kenya Roads Authority, a 14-seater matatu and a tractor.

Uasin Gishu police commander Ayub Gitonga said the drivers of the matatu and the Mux were among the victims who died on the spot.

The scene of the accident on the Eldoret-Kitale. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Several other people who were injured in the crash were taken to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital for treatment.

The wreckages of the vehicles were towed to the nearby Yamumbi Police Station.

Johana Rono, who witnessed the accident, said the driver of the tractor underestimated the speed of the Dmax and attempted to join the highway causing the accident.