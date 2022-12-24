Two people rescued as truck plunges into the Indian Ocean

Two people were rescued SAturday morning after a truck plunged into the Indian Ocean at the Likoni mainland side, Mombasa County.

The driver of the lorry which was transporting cement from Mombasa island side lost control of the vehicle while he was driving up the hill from the ferry.

“It was disembarking from the ferry but the driver lost control and the car plunged into the ocean,” said Coast Regional Commissioner John Elungata.

Mr Elungata also noted that the truck was overloaded with cement which is a traffic offence that contributed to the mechanical breakdown.

“Our officers under a joint security team have started a crackdown on vehicles breaking traffic rules. We cannot allow such drivers to inconvenience other people,” added Mr Elungata



The driver and his conductor who were still in the vehicle at the time of the incident were pulled out to safety by standby divers and security personnel manning the channel.

The vehicle was then secured by tying it to the vessel to prevent it from drifting further into the deep waters at the ferry crossing channel.

The incident forced the Kenya Ferry Services to temporarily withdraw other vessels from the channel causing a traffic snarl up.

Rescue efforts was immediately coordinated and the truck was pulled out of the ocean and impounded for further interrogation.

The channel is experiencing increased traffic flow following a huge number of people connecting between Mombasa and South Coast for the festive season.

The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) had earlier said that it would provide additional vessels and increase their operational hours to allow more free movement of pedestrians and motorists.