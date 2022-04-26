Rivals cry foul after Jubilee hands ticket to Lee Kinyanjui

A showdown is looming in Nakuru over the Jubilee Party’s decision to pick Governor Lee Kinyanjui as its flag bearer in the county gubernatorial race.

The announcement by the party’s National Elections Board has been met with protests from two of Mr Kinyanjui’s opponents who claim they were not consulted before the decision was made. The ticket had attracted Mr Kinyanjui, former Senator James Mungai, Dr Stanley Karanja and Mr Gidraph Mwangi.

In an exclusive interview with the Nation, Mr Mungai said he wasn’t consulted and will, therefore, run as an independent.

Saying he was shocked by the party’s claim that the governor’s choice was by consensus, Mr Mungai added: “I want to make it clear that the Jubilee Party hand-picked Mr Kinyanjui without consulting other aspirants. I wasn’t involved, not even a phone call from the party National Elections Board officials. I was in the dark.”

‘Paid half-a-million’

He said: “Why did the party leadership collect nomination fees from us yet they knew they [would] hand-pick an aspirant without involving us?

“I paid half-a-million as nomination fees. I’m sure my other two opponents who were seeking to fly the party flag also paid a similar amount. This is very unfair,” Mr Mungai said.

Dr Karanja, too, said he will run for the seat as an independent.

Only Mr Mwangi has backed the choice of Mr Kinyanjui.

He said: “I wish to congratulate and wish Godspeed to Governor Lee Kinyanjui and all the Jubilee Party nominees for various seats in Nakuru County.

“Going forward, I’ll support the re-election of Governor Kinyanjui and ensure the Jubilee Party wins the governor and MP seats in the August 9 General Election.”

The decision by the two aspirants to run as independents could complicate Mr Kinyanjui’s bid to defend his seat by splitting votes.

On Friday, Jubilee’s NEB announced that Mr Kinyanjui would fly the party flag in the Nakuru gubernatorial race.

“It’s now official that Governor Lee Kinyanjui will fly our flag in the Nakuru gubernatorial contest. The party has also picked other aspirants for the other seats, including Senate and Woman Rep, after days of consensus building,” Mr Kanini Kega, the party’s Director of Elections, said as he issued the certificates.

Titanic battle

Mr Kinyanjui recently rejoined the ruling party after initially announcing that he would defend the seat on an Ubuntu People’s Forum ticket.

His nomination sets the stage for a titanic battle between him and Senator Susan Kihika of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) .

Former Industrialisation Chief Administrative Secretary Lawrence Macharia Karanja got the party’s ticket for senator while Ms Agnes Njambi was handed the Woman Rep ticket.

Others who were handed nomination certificates on Friday are MP Samuel Arama (Nakuru West), Peter Cheruiyot Mtumishi (Kuresoi South), Andrew Kibet Komen (Rongai), Former Treasury CAS Nelson Gaichuhie (Subukia), Joseph Kiuna (Njoro), Dr Kariki Gichuki (Molo), Joel Ayieni (Kuresoi North),Solomon Ndegwa (Naivasha) and Benson Mwangi (Nakuru East).