Uproar over direct tickets as aspirants demand refund of nomination fees

The decisions of major political parties to issue direct tickets to candidates for various seats have caused outrage among some aspirants, who have protested the move.

While the majority of them have quit their parties and relaunched their bids as independents, others have decided to fight back by demanding refunds of their nomination fees after voting failed to proceed.

Narok County senatorial aspirant Salaton ole Tompo, who was running under the Orange Democratic Movement, expressed his disappointment with the party after the ticket was issued to his competitor Ledama ole Kina.

Mr Tompo said he was gearing up for the nominations when he received surprise news that the party had cancelled voting and issued the ticket to Mr Kina.

Narok County senatorial aspirant Salaton ole Tompo, who was running under the Orange Democratic Movement Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

“I was surprised when I received a call on the eve of nominations informing me that voting would not proceed as the ticket had been issued to my rival,” he said.

Mr Tompo, who has now vowed to run as an independent, said he would petition the party to refund his money.

In Eldama Ravine sub-county, Kanu aspirants and officials protested the party’s decision to issue a direct nomination to MP aspirant Carol Tallam.

Led by branch chairman Wilson Tanui, the group demanded that the certificate be nullified and nominations be organised.

Mr Tanui said neither the party officials nor the aspirants were consulted before the decision was made by the party.

The official lamented the lack of clear communication from the party while making decisions affecting the branch party members.

“As officials, we condemn and reject the decision by the party to issue a direct nomination to one aspirant and demand free, fair and transparent nominations,” said Mr Tanui.

He warned that the party risks disintegrating if the issue is not addressed.

Daniel Kipngetich Kiprop running for the Eldama Ravine constituency parliamentary seat said the party called him for an interview and told him to wait for further directions.

KANU members from Eldama Ravine constituency in Baringo County led by Jeruto Tagi speaking in Mogotio Protesting KANU party decision to issue direct nomination to Carol Tallam to vie for as a party candidate in Edama Ravine constituency on April 23,2022. Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

But he claimed that he learnt from the media that the party had given his competitor the tick.

“I feel that my rights have been violated as I was not involved in any way in the party’s decision,” said Mr Kipngetich.

In the Nakuru governor’s race, former senator James Mungai, who is gunning for the seat on a Jubilee Party ticket, said he did not consent to the ticket being issued to the incumbent Governor Lee Kinyanjui.

He wondered why the party accepted his nomination fees but ended up hand-picking a candidate.