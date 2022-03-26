Lee Kinyanjui dismisses calls to disband Ubuntu and join Jubilee

Ubuntu People’s Forum will not be disbanded, Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui has declared.

Mr Kinyanjui, who is the brains behind the party formation, said that the party, which is firmly in Azimio la Umoja coalition, shall field candidates in various positions except the presidency in the August 9 polls.

“I’m firmly in the Ubuntu People’s Forum and a registered gubernatorial candidate under Ubuntu People’s Forum Party and I don’t require anything else,” said Mr Kinyanjui.

When asked his position on the Jubilee party calling small parties from Mt Kenya region and those outside Mt Kenya to join the ruling party, Mr Kinyanjui said: “UPF is a party with a bright future.”

He said UPF was formed with the distinct purpose to pursue the interests of its members and to advocate the Ubuntu philosophy of “I am because you are”.

Disband Ubuntu

“At Ubuntu we believe no man is an island unto himself. We live in a community. The progression of any individual cannot be viewed in isolation of his community,” said Mr Kinyanjui.

Mr Kinyanjui’s unwillingness to disband Ubuntu People’s Party comes in the wake of the push by Jubilee’s Director of elections, Kanini Kega who had suggested small parties in Mt Kenya region to fold, arguing that the outfits will jeopardise Azimio La Umoja coalition chances to consolidate votes in the vote rich region.

Mr Kega, who is also Kieni MP, said that Azimio La Umoja would accomplish its agenda of ring-fencing the region and lock out Deputy President William Ruto United Democratic Alliance (UDA) if fringe parties join Jubilee.

UDA has made some significant inroads in the region and according to Mr Kega, the best way to stop the UDA brigade and its Kenya Kwanza Alliance from gaining more support, is to have small parties to fold and join Jubilee.