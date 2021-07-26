Family of officer who died after visiting lover demands probe

Police Constable David Kurgat who died on July 24, 2021 after visiting his girlfriend. His family has called for speedy investigations into his death.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Mercy Koskey

The family of Police Constable David Kurgat has demanded speedy investigations to unravel the mystery surrounding his death, moments after visiting his girlfriend.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.