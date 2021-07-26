Family of officer who died after visiting lover demands probe

The family of Police Constable David Kurgat has demanded speedy investigations to unravel the mystery surrounding his death, moments after visiting his girlfriend.

PC Kurgat, an officer attached to Kiptagich Police Station in Kuresoi South, was found dead 10 meters away from his girlfriend Lucy Chepkorir’s house in Olenguruone town, Nakuru County.

Speaking after viewing his body at the Olengurone Sub-County mortuary on Sunday evening, his wife Sophie Kurgat said they were shocked after the news of his death as the last time they spoke he was in good health.

She said her husband had gone home on Tuesday last week and talked with their children, encouraging them to work hard in their studies.

"He has never been sick. He was okay the last time he came home. He never told us that he was sick or if anything was bothering him. I was shocked when I received news of my husband's demise. I would like a thorough investigation to be conducted to unravel the circumstances surrounding his death," said Ms Kurgat.

Sophia Kurgat (centre) reacts after viewing the body of her husband David Kurgat at Olenguruone sub-county hospital mortuary in Kuresoi South on July 25, 2021. Photo credit: Richard Maosi | Nation Media Group

Still in uniform

Peter Kemboi, a brother of the police officer, said he last communicated with him on Friday morning and he informed him that he had been assigned official duty in Nakuru town and promised to call later in the evening, which never came to pass.

He said that he was only called on Saturday morning and told that his brother had died, without being told what was the actual cause of the death.

"I was called yesterday morning and was told that my brother died at night after falling down. I don't remember him telling me that he was sick. We just want the police to complete their investigations," said Mr Kemboi on Sunday.

His friend, William Randich, told the Nation that he was with the officer on Friday evening while he was coming from work and that he was still in uniform.

He had promised Mr Randich that they would have supper together but he later called informing Mr Kurgat that he was held up and could not make it for their date.

"We were supposed to have dinner together but I got engaged with something else. I regret why I did not meet as he requested for a meet up. I wish I could have left all I was doing just to see him. He was my good friend," said Mr Randich.

According to Kuresoi North OCPD Henry Nyaranga, they received information from the public that an officer had collapsed and died.

According to him, PC Kurgat had visited his girlfriend, 20-year old Ms Chepkorir, and collapsed shortly after leaving her house.

"He was okay that day as he was my driver to and from Nakuru. He never looked bothered; he was jovial all the time I was with him,” said Mr Nyaranga.

Ms Chepkorir is being held at the Olenguruone Police Station and will be arraigned today (Monday) in Molo.

Post-mortem on the body is scheduled for later this week.