Ex-MCA Onesmus Gambo arraigned over Kilifi murders, detained 14 days

Former Junju MCA Onesmus Gambo Karisa and Raphael Kenneth Lewa, who were arraigned at the Shanzu Law Courts on July 13, 2021, over the killing of three people in Junju Village, Kilifi County.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group
By  Brian Ocharo

What you need to know:

  • Mr Gambo, who is former Junju MCA, was taken to court alongside suspect Raphael Kenneth Lewa in connection to the killing of Mr Sidik Anwarali Sumra, Mr Rahil Mohamed Kasmani and Mr James Kazungu on July 7.

Former Kilifi MCA Onesmus Gambo was on Tuesday arrested and presented in court over the murder of three people in the county last week.

