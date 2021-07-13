Ex-MCA Onesmus Gambo arraigned over Kilifi murders, detained 14 days

Former Kilifi MCA Onesmus Gambo was on Tuesday arrested and presented in court over the murder of three people in the county last week.

Mr Gambo, who is former Junju MCA, was taken to a Shanzi court alongside suspect Raphael Kenneth Lewa in connection to the killing of Mr Sidik Anwarali Sumra, Mr Rahil Mohamed Kasmani and Mr James Kazungu on July 7.

This brings to 15 the number of people apprehended so far over the killings that shocked the nation.

Mr Gambo and Mr Lewa are now helping the police with investigations to identify the people who murdered the three.

Blood-stained clothes and telephone conversations have helped the detectives to trace the suspects.

Further investigation

While asking the court to detain the two suspects for further investigations, police officer Dennis Isemek said fingerprints and mobile phones were taken for forensic analysis.

“We believe the respondents have crucial information that will assist us to arrest other people who were involved in the heinous act,” Mr Isemek said.

He added: “The respondents are likely to interfere with investigations and also prevent the arrest of more suspects should they be released from custody before we conclude the probe."

The investigating officer also informed the court that the lives of the two suspects are in danger since they may be attacked by locals over the heinous act.

Police also intend to hold identification parades and record statements from crucial witnesses who are in Junju and other neighbouring villages.

“We intend to process the photographs from the crime scene which will be used in court,” Mr Isemek also said.

Gambo’s response

Mr Gambo, while responding to the police request for his detention, said he was not involved in the incident.

The former ward rep told the court that there had been meetings with locals but denied that those who killed the three people attended.

“Yes, there have been meetings but not with those who killed the three people. I do not know them,” he said

On Monday, 13 people including seven women and five men were arraigned before the same court over the murders.

It is suspected that the 15 people participated in the murder of the three people, before their vehicle, a silver Toyota Fielder, registration number KCV 303M, was burnt.

Police reports indicate that on the fateful day, Mr Sumra and Mr Kasmani, who was his driver, went for a meeting with Mr Kazungu.

Mr Kazungu, a land agent, had taken the two to Junju to view a parcel of land, which Mr Sumra was interested in buying.

According to a police affidavit, the squatters, who knew Mr Sumra, turned against him and descended on the three with crude weapons, claiming that they had come to take over their land.

Two-week detention

Preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased had ceded at least 20 acres of his more than 50 acres of land for the resettlement of the squatters.

The probe so far also indicates that the suspects may have been at the scene where the three were killed and their vehicle set ablaze.

All the 15 suspects told the court they were forcefully taken from their houses and denied involvement in the crime or that the police took their clothes for forensic analysis.

Shanzu principal magistrate Yusuf Shikanda agreed with the police that the macabre murders need to be investigated thoroughly.

Mr Gambo and Mr Lewa will be detained for 14 days at Mtwapa police station to allow further investigations by the police. The other suspects in the case are being held at that police station.

The case will be heard on July 16.