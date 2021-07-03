Kagumo bar owner stabs Mark Karimi to death over Sh2,000 beer bill

Trader stabbed

A businessman was on Friday night stabbed to death after a disagreement over Sh2,000 beer bill at Kagumo town in Kirinyaga County.

Photo credit: AFP

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

A businessman was on Friday night stabbed to death after a disagreement over a Sh2,000 beer bill at Kagumo town in Kirinyaga County.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. PRIME With cotton revival pledge a mirage for Homa Bay farmers

  2. Revealed: What news consumers want

  3. Police officers shoot, injure each other outside city pub

  4. Changamwe MP Mwinyi laments police 'harassment'

  5. 2 Israeli nationals charged with human trafficking, child prostitution

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.