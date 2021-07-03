Kagumo bar owner stabs Mark Karimi to death over Sh2,000 beer bill

A businessman was on Friday night stabbed to death after a disagreement over a Sh2,000 beer bill at Kagumo town in Kirinyaga County.

The victim succumbed to his stab injuries on arrival at Mount Kenya Hospital where he was rushed after the attack which sparked off violent protests.

According to witnesses, the trader, identified as Mark Karimi, 45, went to the bar where he took beer before he was joined by his two friends. However, as Mr Karimi was confronted by the bar owner, who accused him of not clearing his bill.

Witnesses say the victim insisted he had paid up before a bitter exchange ensued. It was then that the bar owner allegedly took a knife and stabbed Mr Karimi in the chest.

As the victim who was bleeding profusely writhed in pain on the floor, panic-stricken revellers hurriedly staggered out of the bar and fled.

When news of the fatal attack spread, scores of residents stormed the bar and threatened to lynch the assailant who took off. The mob destroyed property and looted the bar for alcoholic drinks.

“We were shocked when we heard that Mr Karimi, who ran several businesses in the region, had been killed in a bar," Mr Fredrick Muriuki told Nation.Africa on Saturday.

Mr Karimi’s family said their kin died due to excessive bleeding. They have called on the police to investigate the matter. The victim’s son Martin Kariuki said the family is crying for justice.

The suspect has been arrested and taken to Kerugoya Police Station where he is being questioned.