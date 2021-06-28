Kirinyaga woman who stabbed, killed lover arrested

A 19-year-old woman is being held by police after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend to death in Ciagiini village, Kirinyaga.

The victim, Eric Gitonga, 25, died after he was struck with a knife several times in the chest by the assailant.

According to witnesses, the knife-wielding woman confronted Mr Gitonga on Sunday evening, accusing him of being unfaithful.

A bitter exchange of words ensued after which the woman allegedly attacked Mr Gitonga with the weapon and then took off, leaving the man writhing in pain.

Residents of the area found the victim lying in a pool of blood and alerted the local chief, Mr Justin Wanjohi, who then reported the matter to the police.

Moments later, police arrived at the scene and took the body of the victim to Kerugoya Referral Hospital mortuary.

The chief said Mr Gitonga had visited his girlfriend at her grandmother's home where she stays before the incident happened.

"He was killed inside a house where the assailant lives with her grandmother," he explained.