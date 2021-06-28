Kirinyaga woman who stabbed, killed lover arrested

Residents of Ciagiini village in Kirinyaga County at the home where a woman stabbed her boyfriend to death on June 27, 2021 after accusing him of being unfaithful.

Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

A 19-year-old woman is being held by police after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend to death in Ciagiini village, Kirinyaga.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Affluent alumni help vulnerable lake region schools to fight Covid

  2. PCEA loses round one in land fight with villagers

  3. Man suspected of defiling daughters had them on a rota - Reports

  4. Kilifi cited for low absorption of development cash

  5. Two convicted of murdering Nyeri engineer, one freed

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.