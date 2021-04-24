Catherine Nyokabi
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

After God it was Cate, says man accused of killing lover

By  Bernard Mwinzi  &  Mary Wambui

The only striking proof that Catherine Nyokabi had been with her estranged lover of two years Evans Karani on the night she was murdered in Juja was her dislodged tooth, tufts of her hair, two bottles of drinking water, a pair of medical masks and a bottle of refillable perfume in the centre console of Karani’s car. That, and the fact that Karani himself admitted killing the woman he described to detectives as his “second god” on the night of April 13-14, 2021.

