Raila AU campaign: Team set to meet 28 ambassadors

The campaign strategy for opposition leader Raila Odinga’s Africa Union Commission (AUC) chairperson bid is slowly taking shape.

Nation has reliably learnt that the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party leader has lined up a series of engagements, including with foreign diplomats in Nairobi. The former prime minister is planning to meet with 28 ambassadors and high commissioners resident in Nairobi.

Mr Odinga’s campaign team, which is led by former Intergovernmental Authority on Development (Igad) Executive Secretary Mahboub Maalim and Kenya’s former ambassador to the US Elkanah Odembo, are set to meet with foreign envoys in May and June to rally the support of their respective countries.

“[Mr] Maalim and myself will be paying courtesy calls to them starting with the ambassador of Eritrea, who is the Dean of African Ambassadors,”Mr Odembo told Nation on Wednesday.

“These visits are intended to continue making the case for Kenya’s candidate,” he added.

International positions

The visits, he noted, are also aimed at establishing if a particular country has an interest in any international positions to ensure “that Kenya is able to reciprocate [their support for Mr Odinga] by supporting their interests.”

Kenya, Mr Odembo added, has to be more sensitive to the needs and interests of other African countries.

“We have not paid attention to this in our past efforts. Reciprocity is [a key tenet] in international affairs and diplomacy.”

President William Ruto has already secured support for Mr Odinga’s candidature in Ghana. During a visit to the West African nation last Month, Dr Ruto lauded its President, Mr Nana Akufo-Addo, for backing Kenya’s bid.

In return, President Ruto agreed to support Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, for the position of Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, at the forthcoming elections to be held during the 2024 Commonwealth Head of Governments Meeting in Samoa.

Mr Odinga jetted out of the country on Monday night after engaging in a discussion with World Bank President Ajay Banga regarding the future and potential of Africa's economy.

Mr Odinga, who was accompanied by Suna East MP Junet Mohammed, departed the country for a short diplomatic mission abroad, with plans to return later this week. Earlier on Monday, Mr Odinga had attended the World Bank’s International Development Associations (IDAs) for Africa Heads of State and Government Summit in Nairobi, where 19 leaders from across the continent graced the occasion.

Among the delegates were youth caucuses, the private sector, and civil society groups, who renewed their commitment to achieving sustainable development in Africa, with Mr Odinga seizing the opportunity to market himself for the continental position.

Ahead of the establishment of his campaign secretariat by the government, the former Prime Minister's campaigns are still domiciled at the Raila Odinga Secretariat in Upper Hill, Nairobi.

President Ruto had also pitched for Mr Odinga to neighbouring countries before and Rwanda and Uganda publicly pledged their support. Mr Odinga also spent time last week meeting with foreign envoys to bolster his AUC bid. Last Friday, he held talks with the UK High Commissioner to Kenya, Dr Neil Wigan.

The discussions took place at Mr Odinga's home in Karen, Nairobi, and focused on prospects for the consolidation of bilateral and multilateral ties with Kenya, Africa and the UK.

They also discussed Mr Odinga's quest for the chairmanship of the AUC and the organisation's potential to boost the continent's economic power through free trade, investments in peace and security, and infrastructure development.

Mr Odinga pledged that, as chairman of the AUC, he would help the continent achieve its long deferred dreams, including making River Nile navigable between the Atlantic Ocean and Lake Victoria as was envisaged by former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, as well as the realisation of the Trans-Africa Highway, parts of which date back to Cecil Rhodes.

Prior to his meeting with the UK envoy, Mr Odinga had hosted other two other foreign envoys.

The former prime minister held separate meetings with Norwegian ambassador to Kenya Gunnar Andreas Holm and Australia's High Commissioner, Ms Jenny Da Rin, also at his Karen home in Nairobi.

“Mr Odinga used the engagements to brief the diplomats on his quest for African Union Commission chairmanship and his plans for the continent should he ascend to the office,” a statement released by the Raila Odinga Secretariat read in part.

Both parties, the statement went on to say, agreed on the need for a strong AU to drive potential game-changer issues, such as continental free trade, infrastructure development, open skies, investment in energy, and internet connectivity.

The former prime minister singled out continental integration, removal of non-trade barriers, global cooperation, stability and free movement of goods and people as priority areas he would focus on as the AUC chair.

The diplomats encouraged Mr Odinga in his quest and expressed hope that he would be able to focus the continent on critical matters affecting it.

The former prime minister and the diplomats reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the historic ties and shared values that link their nations.