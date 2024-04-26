Raila Odinga meets Norway, Australia envoys. What’s cooking?

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga yesterday hosted two foreign envoys in his efforts to reach out to external influencers to boost his bid for the chairmanship of the African Union Commission (AUC).

The former Prime Minister held separate meetings with Norway’s Ambassador to Kenya Gunnar Andreas Holm and Australia’s High Commissioner to Kenya Jenny Da Rin at his Karen home in Nairobi.

“Mr Odinga used the engagements to brief the diplomats on his quest for the African Union Commission chairmanship and his plans for the continent should he ascend to the office,” read a statement by the Raila Odinga Secretariat.

Both parties, the statement said, agreed on the need for a strong AU to drive major issues such as continental free trade, infrastructure development, open skies and investment in energy and internet connectivity.

“Mr Odinga regretted that 60 years into independence, Africans have to fly to Europe to connect to certain parts of Africa and require multiple currencies and visas to access other African countries,” the statement read.

Mr Odinga singled out continental integration, removal of non-trade barriers, global cooperation, stability and free movement of goods and people as priority areas as AUC chair.

The diplomats encouraged Mr Odinga in his quest and expressed hope that he would be able to focus the continent on critical matters holding it back.

Mr Odinga and the diplomats also discussed ways to deepen bilateral and continental cooperation on local and global issues of mutual interest.

Raila Odinga with Norwegian Ambassador to Kenya Gunnar Andreas Holm at his Karen Residence in Nairobi. Photo credit: Pool

Last Month, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi urged African diplomats to support Kenya’s candidature for chairmanship of the AUC. He said this is the time for the Eastern Africa region, and that Kenya is ready and willing to take over leadership.

Already, the country has initiated shuttle diplomacy to bolster Mr Odinga’s bid for the regional post.

Former ambassador to the US Elkanah Odembo, one of the strategists behind Mr Odinga’s quest, said they were already “undertaking some key measures including identifying members of regional teams and conducting an assessment of the operating environment”.

“We are also identifying possible key external influencers such as the US (United States), France, UK (United Kingdom), EU (European Union) and the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa),” Mr Odembo revealed.

“We are also creating a profile of the candidate and his vision and mission for the continent ... in all five languages of the AU and developing a comprehensive communication strategy, including campaign messaging and media events and interviews,” added Mr Odembo.