Police search for man suspected to have killed ex-wife in Isiolo

Celestine Kioko

Celestine Kioko, 26, whose lifeless body was found by her children in a pool of blood at Kambi ya Juu area in Isiolo on March 21, 2021. Her estranged husband is the main suspect in her murder.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

A six-year-old girl and her four-year-old brother had just arrived at their home from church last Sunday when they discovered the lifeless body of their mother, lying in a pool of blood.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Deliverance Church pastor who died of Covid-19 to be buried Friday

  2. Kibabii University holds virtual graduation ceremony

  3. School attempts but fails to expel KCSE student

  4. KCSE candidates in terror prone Lamu assured of security 

  5. Candidates sitting KCSE test in maternity wards

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.