Man killed, two houses razed in revenge attack in Kisumu

Police said a suspected was arrested and will be charged in court.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Elizabeth Ojina

Reporter

Nation Media Group

A man was killed and two houses torched in Otera village during a revenge attack.

Related

More from Counties

  1. Woman, son and house help killed, set ablaze in Nakuru

  2. EACC arrests Bungoma County officials over Sh3m imprest

  3. Was naming city road after Francis Atwoli done irregularly?

  4. Large scale gold mining to start in Kakamega in 2022

  5. PRIME Kenya Ferry Services to be sued in case of a stampede

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.