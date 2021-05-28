Man killed, two houses razed in revenge attack in Kisumu

A man was killed and two houses torched in Otera village during a revenge attack.

Irate residents of the neighbouring Ofonyu village descended on Otera locals to avenge the death of one of their own, who was allegedly lynched in Otera village.

According to witnesses, the deceased was attacked on Wednesday night while he was visiting his girlfriend.

Ms Jane Okiri, a resident of Otera village said the victim was mistaken for a thief and subjected to a mob beating.

A day before the murder, cattle rustlers had staged a raid in Otera and made away with animals.

"This morning the attackers from the neighbouring village came and torched our houses," said Mrs Okiri on Thursday.

On Thursday morning, when the news broke that a local had succumbed to the injuries sustained, his kinsmen decided to revenge.

Mr John Juma is now counting losses after his house was torched.

All his personal stuff, households and Sh145,000 savings were burnt to ashes.

"About 40 rogue youths surrounded the homestead. They took advantage of my absence and torched my house," said Mr Juma.

Kisumu County Police Commander Samuel Anampiu said the rogue youths stabbed another villager who was rushed to hospital.

"They raided another house where they stabbed a man in the head and stomach with a sharp object. All his household items were also burnt to ashes. The value is yet to be quantified," said Mr Anampiu.

He said the victim was rushed to Jaramogi Odinga Oginga Teaching and Referral Hospital where he is admitted and is in stable condition.

Police arrested one man who they said is a member of the rogue group involved in the revenge mission.