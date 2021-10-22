Police seize Sh1.2m heroin, bhang in Bondeni, Nakuru

Bondeni drugs

Nakuru East OCPD Helena Kabukuru and other officers inspect drugs worth Sh1.2 million impounded at Bondeni Estate in Nakuru town on October 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Mercy Koskey

Police officers in Nakuru on Friday seized bhang and heroin, worth Sh1.2 million street value from a house in Bondeni Estate.

