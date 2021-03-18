Police in Marsabit seize Sh16m bhang hidden in water bowser

Bhang

The Water bowser which was impounded by police in Laisamis, Marsabit on March 18, 2021. It was stashed with 561kgs of bhang.

Photo credit: Jacob Walter | Nation Media Group

By  Jacob Walter

Nation Media Group

Police in Marsabit have impounded a water bowser in which 561kgs of bhang, estimated to be worth Sh16 million had been hidden.

