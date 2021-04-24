Police nab bhang disguised as fish fingerlings in Malindi

Malindi Sub-county police commander John Kemboi (left) together with officer in charge of directorate of criminal investigation in Malindi, Mr Charles Kamau inspect one of the 550 rolls of bhang nabbed by police on April 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Charles Lwanga I Nation Media Group.

By  Charles Lwanga

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Police in Malindi have launched an investigation into a drug trafficking cartel after impounding 550 rolls of bhang disguised as fingerlings from Homabay.

