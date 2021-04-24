Police nab bhang disguised as fish fingerlings in Malindi

Police in Malindi have launched an investigation into a drug trafficking cartel after impounding 550 rolls of bhang disguised as fingerlings from Homabay.

Malindi Sub County Police Commander John Kemboi said police working on intelligence reports impounded the bhang, which has a street value of Sh120,000 and arrested one suspect in connection to the offence.

“The suspect was arrested along Malindi-Lamu Road while on possession of the bang and his motorbike impounded,” he said adding “Upon interrogation he claimed to be the owner, but we suspect he was transporting it to the owner, and we are still hunting for more suspects.”

Sources at the police told the nation.africa that the drug consignment had been sent from Homabay to Malindi through a courier company disguised as fingerlings.

The suspect will be arraigned in court on Monday to face the charges.

Malindi anti- narcotics drugs crusader, Mr Famau Famau told the nation.africa that drug abuse among the youths has become rampant during the Covid-19.

Hundreds of narcotics drug recovery victims under the rehabilitation programme usually throng to Malindi sub-county hospital to obtain the methadone, a drug given to heroine drug addicts to overcome withdrawal symptoms.

Mr Edison Mwabonga, the Omar project officer who has worked with the organization since 1990 rehabilitating drug addicts in Kilifi, Tana River and

Lamu Counties said 900 youths aged between 18 and 37 years are currently undergoing methadone clinic at Malindi sub county hospital.