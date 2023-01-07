One dead, 40 fall ill after eating carcass of sick cow in Nakuru

A seven-year-old boy died after drinking soup made from the carcass of a sick cow even as 40 people who also ate the meat fell ill in Tirgoi village in Kuresoi South, Nakuru County.

The dead cow is suspected to have been infected with East Coast fever.

The victims were rushed to Olenguruone Sub-County Hospital after experiencing symptoms including diarrhoea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Also Read: Nakuru on high alert following cholera outbreak

17 patients, including 11 adults and six children, are still receiving treatment and are said to be in stable condition.

Nakuru County Deputy Governor David Kones and Amalo Ward Member of County Assembly Robert Langat visited the patients at the hospital.

Mr Kones said that out of those admitted, the oldest patient is 64-year-old while the youngest is a two-months-old baby.

He urged residents to refrain from eating meat which has not been inspected by health officials as there is an outbreak of Anthrax and rabies in the area.

Crisis meeting

Security officials held a crisis meeting and urged residents who had eaten the meat to visit health centers for treatment.

Also Read: Dozens hospitalized after consuming contaminated mursik

Charles Korir, a village elder, alleged the victims feasted on the carcass despite being warned by a veterinary officer to dispose of the meat as it was not fit for human consumption.

He claimed a majority of the victims got the meat from illicit brew dens where they were exchanging the meat for drinks.

The owner of the cow was away during the incident.

A victim Mr Jonah Ronoh said that he started experiencing diarrhoea and vomiting after eating the meat.