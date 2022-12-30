Nakuru on high alert following cholera outbreak

Health authorities in Nakuru are on high alert after a new case of cholera was reported in the county, bringing to five the number of people who have contracted the disease in the past two months.

The latest case from Dundori area in Bahati sub-county was reported on December 29.

The county health department of health in a statement on Thursday evening said rapid response teams have been dispatched and are to respond to the situation that has so far affected two sub-counties- Naivasha and Bahati.

"As of December 29, a total number of five cases had been reported, with one being a new case from, Dundori in Bahati sub-county. At the beginning of the outbreak in October, two sub-counties --Naivasha and Bahati- have been affected," read part of the communique from the department.

"Our teams are on high alert to combat any possible full-blown outbreak of the disease. A total of 28 contacts have so far been listed with 11 being new contacts traced in the last 24 hours," further read the statement.

Nakuru County is among seven counties in the country that have reported cholera cases in the past two months.

Others include Kiambu, Nairobi, Murang’a, Kajiado, Machakos, Garissa, Meru, Nyeri, Wajir and Uasin Gishu.

The Nation has learnt that response teams are working under the coordination of the county public health emergency operations centre to contain the spread of the disease.

The teams are helping in field investigations, enhanced surveillance, laboratory testing, case management, risk communication, community engagement and environmental sanitation in an effort to prevent the further spread of the disease.

The initial cases in Nakuru were reported through a circular by the Director General dated October 19 2022.

The health department of the rapid response team was able to act fast and got the disease controlled.

The initial four cases were reported in Naivasha Sub-county.

They involved a 45-year-old man from Karai, Naivasha East and one woman aged 50 from Viwandani ward.

The two attended a wedding in Limuru Kiambu County on October 8 and developed cholera signs and symptoms a few hours later.

The two were treated for suspected food poisoning in the Aga Khan Hospital and Nairobi Women's Hospital in Naivasha town before they were later found with cholera.

To avert a full-blown outbreak, the county has taken several measures to mitigate the spread of cholera within the affected regions.

Some of the measures include active case search and contact tracing, clinical case management, and enhanced surveillance with all healthcare workers and community health volunteers being on high alert.

Nakuru County health executive Jacqueline Osoro has now urged members of the public to be vigilant during this festive season as they usher in the New Year.

"The festive season is characterised by increased travelling and socialisation. I, therefore, urge residents to adhere to public social gathering measures such as frequent hand washing as a personal responsibility," said the health executive.

Cholera is an acute diarrheal illness caused by infection of the intestine with Vibrio cholerae bacteria.

Symptoms in the early stages of infection include profuse watery diarrhoea, vomiting, rapid heart rate, loss of skin elasticity, dry mucous membranes, low blood pressure, thirst, muscle cramps and restlessness or irritability.

The infection is often mild or without symptoms, but can sometimes be severe and life-threatening.