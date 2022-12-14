Cholera and Covid-19 cases on the increase, government warns

Counties have been asked to ensure that their isolation and quarantine facilities are ready in preparation in case of a surge from Covid-19 and cholera cases in the country.

They have also been asked to prepare the health care workforce in readiness to respond to an increase in any of the diseases and ensure that critical care facilities are ready to respond to any critical cases that require intensive care units.

The directive given yesterday by the acting Health Director General, Dr Patrick Amoth comes at a time when the country is recording an increase in Covid-19 positivity rate of above 10 per cent with cholera cases and death on the increase.

As of today, about 31 Kenyans have succumbed to cholera with 1,950 cases of cholera reported in 11 counties including Kiambu, Nairobi, Muranga, Kajiado, Nakuru, Machakos, Garissa, Meru, Wajir and Uasin Gishu.

“We have issued a cholera alert to all facilities and health care workers to ensure that they detect, confirm and manage all suspected cases to avoid the spread of the disease,” Dr Amoth said

He said that with the festive season, there will increase in movements of people with many travelling as a family for reunions and with this, social mixing of different people has been anticipated hence an increased rate of transmission of Covid-19 as well as an upsurge in cholera cases if measures are not adhered to.

In regard to Covid-19, the director has since given a new directive to everyone with flu symptoms to mask up.

“Over the last month, we have witnessed an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases with no significant increase in daily hospitalisation admissions in health facilities across the country, the cases during this festive season may increase and overwhelm the facilities,” Dr Amoth.

This comes days after the World Health Organisation had warned about the rise in coronavirus cases as the end-of-the-year festivities begin with African countries recording an increase in Covid-19 cases in the last four weeks, adding that there is a need for vigilance.

The continent began recording a rise in Covid-19 infections in late November.

“We must remain vigilant, increase vaccination coverage and be ready to adopt more stringent preventive measures if necessary,” WHO Regional Director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti said.

“Investments made in the Covid-19 fight in the last three years are paying off, with the region better able to cope with the virus and its health emergency response systems bolstered. We should not go back to where we were two years ago.”

To mitigate the further spread of Covid-19 and ensure that the cases are contained, the Ministry has asked Kenyans with flu-like symptoms to mask up when in close proximity to other members of the public.

The Ministry of Health on September 1, 2022, lifted the mandatory wearing of masks in public places including schools, churches, supermarkets and public vehicles, however, the increase in the number of cases is worrying.

“It is necessary that when you have flu-like symptoms, then just mask up to avoid spreading the flu to others and also not only for those with flu, for everyone’s safety, when you are in public places just ensure that you mask up so that you do not get the virus,” Dr Amoth advised.

He said as a personal responsibility, Kenyans should continue observing public health and preventive measures including social distancing, washing hands and avoiding shaking of hands.

“For the first two years that we reported Covi-19 in the country, we were not reporting any cases of cholera and now that Kenyans are reluctant and stopped washing their hands, the disease is back. We need to go back to basic, wash your hands all the time and please stop shaking hands,” Dr Amoth said.

Counties have also been asked to enhance testing of Covid-19 and increase Covid-19 vaccination coverage to increase herd immunity while confirming that vaccines are available in all health facilities across the country.

Yesterday, the country recorded 35 cases out of a sample size of 821 tested bringing the total of confirmed positive cases to 342, 155 from cumulative tests of 3. 9million. Since the first case of coronavirus was reported in the country, the country has lost 5,684 people to the virus.

So far, a total of 23 million vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, over 18 million are doses given to adults and an additional 2.8 million are given to those between 12 and 18 years while 1.8 million as booster shots. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated stands at 37 per cent.

The government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of over 27 million by end of December, according to the ministry.

“We have so many Kenyans who are due for their second and booster shots that they have not gone for them. With the increase in cases, this is necessary for your own protection. We are calling upon counties to ensure that they conduct mass testing and vaccination in their various counties,” he said.