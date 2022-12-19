Dozens hospitalized after consuming contaminated mursik

Twenty seven people are admitted in two hospitals in Kericho county after consuming fermented milk (Mursik) suspected to have been contaminated.

The patients are admitted at Kapkatet sub county hospital and Litein AIC hospital following the incident that occurred in Cheborgei, Bureti constituency.

Dr Daniel Koech, the Kapkatet sub-county hospital medical officer in charge confirmed that 21 patients were admitted at the facility.

“This morning, we received 21 patients from Cheboin village in Cheborge with cases of vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pains,” Dr Koech said.

Dr Koech said all the patients are admitted in an isolation ward at the hospital, but have all been stabilized.

“I want to caution members of the public especially during the festive season to be careful in handling food and observe all public health measures so as to avert recurrent cases of poisoning,” Dr Koech stated.

Mr Cyrus Cheruiyot, a clinical officer said those admitted are 10 children, eight women and three men and that public health officers had been sent to the ground to establish the cause of the contamination.

Another six patients from the same village are admitted at Litein AIC hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

Ms Faith Cheptoo, a patient, said she bought milk from a nearby shop which the family fed on and all fell sick at night.

She is admitted along with her grandmother and a child after being rushed to the facility on Monday morning.

Mr Leonard Langat, a resident, said his brother and mother woke him in the morning complaining of vomiting and abdominal pain.