Nakuru senatorial race shaping up

The Nakuru senatorial race has attracted a huge field of business magnates and government technocrats and promises to be one of the most thrilling in the 2022 General Election.

Industrialisation chief administrative secretary Lawrence Karanja and Keroche Breweries boss Tabitha Karanja are the latest to declare interest in the position.

Others expected to join the ring are former Nakuru Level Five Hospital medical superintendent Joseph Mburu, philanthropist Mike Weche and vocal youthful politician Davis Ruto.

Mr Daniel Kimani, Mr Mwai Gachunga and Mr Andrew Yatich are also interested in succeeding Senator Susan Kihika. Political temperatures are rising in the county as the potential aspirants jostle to outshine each other.

Senator Kihika, a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, will be in the gubernatorial race, where she seeks to dislodge Mr Lee Kinyanjui.

“I want to influence policies from the front row at the Senate. I’ve been toying with the idea for years, but I’m now ready to go for it. For years, I have shied off from politics to concentrate on business but time is ripe for me to introduce policies that will support investors,” said Tabitha.

“I have new business ideas that can spur this country ahead economically and when the time is right, I’ll name my political vehicle,” she added.

Keroche Breweries, which she started in 1997 with her husband Joseph Karanja, is the only alcoholic beverage firm that’s fully owned by a Kenyan. Tabitha, 56, is one of only a handful of female brewery owners across Africa.

Before her formal announcement, social media was awash with rumours and excitement. Encouraging responses influenced her decision. “The positive vibe from social media is encouraging. I understand the slippery political terrain but I’m ready to slug it out,” said Tabitha.

“I first want to understand what the electorate want; their expectations, before coming out with a manifesto,” she added.

Mr Karanja said those eyeing the seat should brace themselves for a tough battle, as it won’t be a walk in the park. “Anyone contesting against me should be ready for a painful defeat,” he said.

In December last year, Dr Mburu, a seasoned medic, was demoted and posted to Molo sub-county hospital, days after he had announced that he would be running.

He was moved from the plum job of heading the largest referral facility in the South Rift and transferred to Molo as a radiologist.

“I’ve been consulting widely. I realised there is a leadership gap that needs to be filled. I’m equal to the task,” said Dr Mburu, who previously served as the medical superintendent of Naivasha Sub-County Hospital.

He’s been holding several closed-door meetings with close associates in various parts of the county.

Mr Weche has also been conducting campaigns in various sub-counties. “I am ready to serve the people of Nakuru. I fully understand the needs of the electorate and therefore better placed to represent them,” he said.

He has donated sanitary pads to needy pupils and sports equipment to the youth. Meanwhile, Mr Yatich has been engaging elders to revamp his political network, hoping to get a better harvest after failure in 2013/17.

Political analyst Steve Kabita said several factors, including individual development record and the President Uhuru Kenyatta succession politics, would determine the next Senator.

“The front-runners are Tabitha, Lawrence and Dr Mburu. But as the clock ticks to 2022, we shall see how the race unfolds. The succession politics will play a major role,” he said.

The cosmopolitan county has Kalenjin, Kikuyu, Luo, Luhya, Kisii, Kamba and Maasai communities. The Kipsigis and the Kikuyu have a huge say due to their vast numbers.