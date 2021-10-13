Susan Kihika: Why I want to be Nakuru governor

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika.

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Justus Ochieng'

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika speaks to Nation.Africa on her strategy towards winning Nakuru governor’s seat and her future plans for the county.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.