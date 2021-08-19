ODM leader Raila Odinga in Nakuru
Nakuru, Kenya’s political bedrock

By  Eric Matara

What you need to know:

  • Nakuru is part of DP Ruto’s political bastion and is a significant battleground for politicians eyeing the top seat.
  • President Kenyatta is also said to be planning to tour the region later this month.

Over the past four decades, Nakuru has retained immense significance in Kenya’s political landscape, and as the clock ticks towards the 2022 General Election, the county is living up to its billing.

