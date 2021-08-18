One Kenya Alliance Great Rift Valley Lodge
Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

OKA digs in on unity with ODM, eyes BBI ruling

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

The One Kenya Alliance (OKA) party leaders took a hard-line stance on the proposed coalition talks with the opposition Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), insisting that they will field their own presidential candidate in next year’s General Election.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.