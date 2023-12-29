Nakuru granny, 89, in hospital after allegedly being raped by a neighbour

An 89-year-old granny is nursing serious injuries at a hospital in Nakuru County after she was attacked and raped by a middle-aged man at her house on Wednesday night.

According to a doctor at the hospital, the victim was admitted to the hospital on Thursday after she was brought in by police officers and family members while in severe pain.

The medic said the woman was sexually abused by a man believed to be her neighbour, while she was having supper at night in her house. The doctors conducted first aid, where they noted that she had sustained injuries on the face and at the pelvic region and recommended reconstructive surgery.

“She was wheeled to the theater, where doctors performed surgery. She is in a stable condition and responding well to treatment, we are still monitoring her. She will be discharged in the next three days. We have filled the P3 form as Police investigate the incident,” the doctor told the Nation.

One of the elderly woman’s daughters said that she was informed by her younger brother on Thursday morning that their mother had been attacked and needed medical attention.

She said that her mother, who lives alone, was having supper when the man gained access through the main gate. He lured her to open door, before attacking and raping her, after which he ran away.

According to the daughter, the assailant covered her mouth with a piece of cloth to stop her from raising alarm. According to the woman, her brother got concerned after their mother failed to wake up in the morning as usual to prepare breakfast. He also noticed that her gate had been locked from outside, raising suspicion.

He broke the gate and got into the house, where he found his mother lying on the floor writhing in pain.

She narrated the ordeal to her son, who later informed neighbours, who rushed her to hospital.

“After committing the offence, the suspect locked the door and the gate from outside…luckily before escaping, he left behind his phone, which has since been handed over to police officers,” said the woman’s daughter.

The bizarre incident has left villagers in shock, who are calling on police to conduct speedy investigations to apprehend the suspect, who had fled after committing the heinous act.

According to Londiani sub-county police commander Agnes Kunga, they have launched a manhunt for the suspect.

“It is unfortunate what the granny went through at the hands of the suspect. We have launched an investigation into the matter, we call on members of the public to volunteer information which will lead to the arrest of the suspect,” she said.