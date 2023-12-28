Teenage twins hospitalised after being attacked by swarm of bees

Twin sisters and their nephew are fighting for their lives in hospital after they were attacked by a swarm of bees on Christmas Day at Mutithi village in Kirinyaga county.

The sisters, aged 15 years, and their four-year-old nephew were going back home from church when the bees descended on them.

They were passing by a tree when the bees suddenly came out of their hive and started stinging them.

The three minors ran in different directions while screaming for help, attracting the attention of scores of residents who came to their rescue.

The children, whose heads were swollen, were rushed to Kimbimbi Sub-County Hospital where they were admitted. Nurses at the hospital said the three children were responding well to treatment.

Survived the attack

The mother of the twins, Margaret Micere, said the three children escaped death by the grace of God.

"Bees are dangerous insects which can easily kill but the children survived the attack," she said.

Ms Micere said the unfortunate incident happened when she had gone to Kandongu to visit her parents.

"I went to my parents' home on Christmas Day and returned home the following day only to be informed that my twin daughters and my grandson had been hospitalised," she said.