Bungoma girl to join Form One after landing sponsorship

Brenda Nafulawa, the 13-year-old schoolgirl from Bungoma County who made a passionate plea for financial help to raise school fees will now see her dream of secondary school education come true.

This is after a Bungoma-based nonprofit organisation and several well-wishers pledged financial help to enable her to join secondary school.

The pledges came just hours after Nafulawa’s story was highlighted by Nation.Africa and Taifa Leo digital platform on Thursday.

Nafulawa scored an impressive 381 marks in this year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education to emerge as the top candidate at Gathering Hope Education Center Primary School in Webuye East Constituency, Bungoma County.

But for lack of school fees, she said, her prospects of joining Form One were in doubt.

On Friday, Nafulawa, who cut a despondent figure on Christmas Day when Nation.Africa first spoke to her, was all smiles.

She had just received the good news of Bungoma Hamburg Foundation’s pledge to fully sponsor her through her education in secondary school.

“We will give her support to ensure she is successful in her dream to become a doctor. We will even provide her with pocket money and all the physical and emotional support to make her dream come true,” foundation’s Chairman, Ashok Khetia told Nation.Africa.

Apart from Bungoma Hamburg Foundation, other Kenyans of goodwill have also pledged to help Nafulawa through her secondary school education.

Nafulawa had initially been selected to joined Tartar Girls High School in West Pokot, but she is now looking forward to being enrolled at St Brigid's Girls High School, Kiminini.

“I want to thank the Bungoma Hamburg Foundation for coming to my rescue. I promise to keep working hard in secondary school. To the foundation and its leadership, I will not let you down,” an elated Nafulawa said on Friday.

“To Nation Media Group which highlighted my plight, I’m very grateful. God bless all Kenyans who responded to my plea for help. The only way I can repay your goodwill is to perform well in high school,” she added.

Her guardian, Beatrice Midenyo, also thanked Bungoma Hamburg Foundation and NMG. Ms Midenyo has been living with Nafulawa at her home in Misikhu ward in Webuye East Constituency Bungoma County since 2020.

This was after girl was abandoned by her aunt who had been taking care since 2017.