20 gunmen attack Quick Response Unit camp in Mandera

More than 20 suspected al-Shabaab militants raided the Quick Response Unit (QRU) Alungu camp in Lafey sub-county, Mandera County on Friday morning.

The attackers reportedly used high explosive bombs, rocket-propelled grenades and rifles (PKM and AK47).

According to the police report, a group of suspected militants attacked the camp from the northwest, launching an attack within 100 metres of the camp.

"Swift and vigilant officers responded promptly and engaged the attackers in a fierce 15-minute confrontation and successfully repelled them," the police report said.

Police said there were no injuries to officers and everyone was accounted for.

This incident follows a recent attack in Dasheq centre, Tarbaj constituency, Wajir County, where suspected al-Shabab gunmen destroyed a key Safaricom communications mast, cutting off communications in the area as there are no alternative signal networks.

The devastating act has severed communication links in the area, leaving it isolated as there is no other signal network in the Dasheq area.

Residents have appealed to the area Member of Parliament and the Ministry of Interior to establish a dedicated police post in the area to improve security.

More to follow...



