Maai Mahiu muggings leave 5 nursing injuries

Five people are nursing injuries following a series of muggings in Maai Mahiu on the outskirts of Naivasha town for the past one month.

The latest victim sustained machete wounds after he was attacked while on his way home on Friday night.

A local administrator confirmed the incident, admitting that such cases were on the rise.

"The group of three to six people waylays unsuspecting members of the public during curfew hours," he said.

The administrator said police officers had to flee after encountering the muggers as they were not armed.

The group is also being accused of breaking into shops and carting away goods.

Six days ago, a man’s body was found dumped at Mogan along Naivasha-Maai Mahiu highway.

The victim in his mid-20s, according to police estimates, was killed elsewhere and the body left in the secluded place.

Naivasha DCIO Adan Hassan said the body was discarded a few metres from the main road on Sunday morning.

"The initial probe indicates it was a case of murder but we are yet to establish the motive," said Mr Hassan.

He noted that security was beefed up in the area and promised to apprehend those linked to the criminal activities.