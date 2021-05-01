Maai Mahiu muggings leave 5 nursing injuries

Six days ago, a man’s body was found dumped at Mogan along Naivasha-Maai Mahiu highway.

Photo credit: File

By  Macharia Mwangi

Five people are nursing injuries following a series of muggings in Maai Mahiu on the outskirts of Naivasha town for the past one month.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Maai Mahiu muggings leave 5 nursing injuries

  2. Mama Keziah Aoko Obama buried in Kogelo

  3. Bodies of two men found in Murang'a river

  4. EACC sleuths to camp in Wajir for corruption probe

  5. PRIME Raped into motherhood at 14, Kibra child yearns to go back to class

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.