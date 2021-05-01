John Muturi
Kanyiri Wahito | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

I want a cigarette and a pastor, says serial rape, murder suspect John Muturi

By  Bernard Mwinzi

Managing Editor, Weekend Editions

Nation Media Group

For a man facing a series of criminal charges that could put him behind bars for the rest of his life, John Muturi alias Francis Limo yesterday had a strange request to the senior police officers interrogating him: he wanted a packet of cigarettes to smoke as he whiles away his time in the cells. Police cells are to him dark, drab cubicles that could do with a bit of personal comforts and small luxuries.

