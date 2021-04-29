Suspect linked to murder of women, children in Nyandarua arrested

Handcuffs
handcuffs
Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Steve Njuguna

Nation Media Group

Police in Nyandarua West have arrested a 33-year-old man linked to a series of murders targeting women and children in the area.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Lamu MCA released on bail over jail break attempt

  2. Suspect linked to murder of women in Nyandarua arrested  

  3. Maritime agency sued over procurement of underwater vehicle

  4. Impeached Tana River speaker blame Governor Godhana for his woes

  5. Courts tops Senate from debating Wajir governor’s ouster

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.