KDF officer loses firearm, other valuables in robbery

A senior Kenya Defence Forces officer lost his private firearm on Wednesday night when a thug broke into his car.

He also lost a laptop valued at Sh37,000 and other valuables, as well as a Ceska pistol stashed in a black bag that was placed in the front seat.

Naivasha sub-county Police Commander Samuel Waweru said the officer had parked his vehicle outside a supermarket.

“We suspect the gangster had been lurking in the vicinity looking for vulnerable motorists or had trailed the officer,” Mr Waweru said.

Thirteen-minute CCTV footage captures the thug’s movement as he paces up and down in the backyard of the shopping outlet.

The fidgety thief is again captured retreating to the back lane, biding his time.

His first attempt to open the door fails, and he quickly moves back to the backyard.

He scans the area to ensure that he is not being tracked and his restlessness is evident.

At the 13-minute mark, the lone thug approaches the supermarket from the back street to where the soldier’s car is parked.

He fishes out what seems like a master key and jerks open the car’s door, pulling out the black leather bag.

After ensuring he is safe, he hurriedly leaves, melting into the darkness.

Mr Waweru said car break-ins were common last year and that such cases had drastically reduced.

“We are still analysing the CCTV footage, which will help us identify the suspect,” said Mr Waweru.