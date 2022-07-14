Man held after returning 15 bullets lost by senior police officer in Kasarani

Police are holding a man who returned a missing magazine with 15 rounds of 9mm ammunition which had been lost by a senior police officer on Tuesday following a bar brawl in the city.

The incident happened over an unpaid bill in a bar on Mirema Drive in Kasarani.

Inspector Fredrick Mzungu attached to Jogoo police station and Inspector Kelvin Mwangi of Kileleshwa police station had gone to Paris Lounge and Grill while accompanied by four others for refreshments when a fight broke out over who was to settle the Sh1,200 bill.

According to a police statement, at around 4 am, a disagreement over the bill ensued, leading to a fight between the officers and the club’s security personnel.

As a result, Inspector Mzungu withdrew his Cesca pistol loaded with 9 rounds of ammunition.

“In defence, the security personnel disarmed the officer and in the process a magazine loaded with 9 rounds of ammunition got lost,” the statement reads in part.

Police officers from Kasarani Police Station recovered the pistol and placed it in safe custody in their armoury as the search for the lost magazine proceeded.

On Wednesday, a man who works at the lounge found the magazine and took it to Kasarani Police station and was immediately placed in custody to assist with investigations.

Emmanuel Oyuka who is an employee of Shisha Joint within Paris Lounge said he found the magazine in the precincts of the lounge while on his way home and returned it at around 10 am.