Bicycle riding undercover officer kills robbery suspect in Nairobi

An undercover police officer on Tuesday shot and killed a suspected gangster who had been attacking and robbing pedestrians in Jamhuri estate, Nairobi.

Two officers decided to leave their colleagues behind and laid an ambush while riding a bicycle after members of the public raised alarm that there was a gang of three who were terrorising members of the public in the area.

When police were alerted they laid an ambush, while riding a bicycle near Jamhuri Cemetery, Nairobi.

Two of the officers left their colleague on foot in the same area they had been informed the attacks were happening while on a fact-finding mission.

Police said it was then that a gang emerged from a thicket and attacked the officer on foot, mugging him and throwing him to the ground.

He raised alarm and his colleagues who were meters away on the bicycle rushed back and shot dead one of the attackers as his accomplices escaped.

Police said the officers recovered a mobile phone that had earlier been stolen from a pedestrian using the same route.

The mugged officer later complained of pain due to the attack while struggling with his attackers.

Elsewhere, a 17-year-old boy was arrested after he was found with a dummy pistol in a police operation in Ongata Rongai area, Kajiado County.

In Buru buru, police have launched a manhunt for a man linked to the brutal murder of a 26-year-old woman whose body was found in her house.

Before her demise, Pamela Asesa had claimed that her former boyfriend had been stalking her.

Her body was found by her current boyfriend in her house in Mowlem, Buruburu, Nairobi with physical injuries on the neck and police say she was strangled.

Her mouth was stuffed with a piece of cloth and there was indication of rape before the murder.

Police said they are looking for the ex-boyfriend for grilling regarding the incident.

Her current boyfriend, who was away at work, was forced to break into the house after he found the door locked and his efforts to reach the woman were futile.

After entering the house, he found the body lying on the bed.