Joy as High school lovers blessed with five babies at second try

There was excitement at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital after a 25-year-old woman gave birth to five babies.

Ms Margret Wairimu from Maili Sita in Bahati sub-county, could not hide her joy after delivering four girls and one boy safely through an operation.

The mother and all the babies are safe, though the infants will stay in incubators for at least two months before they are discharged.

When Mr Simon Ndungu Kinyanjui took his wife to the maternity wing of the Nakuru Level Five Hospital, on Friday last week he thought that they were going for a normal checkup and returned home.

However, after examination the doctors noted that his wife Ms Wairimu's pregnancy was of high risk, suggesting that she be admitted to the facility for further examination.

The 28-year- old matatu driver said he left his wife behind and the two could communicate, with relatives visiting to check on her. They kept updating Mr Kinyanjui whenever he missed going to the hospital.

Four days later, Mr Kinyanjui received the delightful news through a relative that his wife had given birth to quintuplets-four girls and one boy.

According to Mr Kinyanjui, it was a surprise because they were expecting triplets.

“When we went for a scan we were informed that my wife will give birth to triplets,” he said.

“This was not our first pregnancy, our firstborn daughter is aged 4. I thank God for these bundles of joy. I plead with well-wishers or the county government to help me raise them. It is a huge challenge for me,” he pleaded.

The family will need more than Sh2,000 a day to cater for nun milk, pampers, food and fruits for the mother which her husband cannot afford single-handedly.

Mr Kinyanjui traced their love story back to 2011 when they met while studying at Goshen Secondary School and the two fell in love despite still being students.

He said that they however went separate ways when he proceeded to Nairobi after securing employment and Ms Wairimu joined Nakuru Teachers Training College.

The two however reunited in September 2017 and their love blossomed before they got married.

They got their first bundle of joy a year later.

“I met my wife while still in school, it was love at first sight. The journey has not been easy but we never gave up despite being apart for six years. We just pray that God gives us strength and we raise our babies," said Mr Kinyanjui.

According to the Nakuru Level Five Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Aisha Maina, they received the mother at the facility on January 27 while 25 weeks pregnant.

She said after consultation and investigations, they were able to find out that her pregnancy was high risk and was immediately admitted at the mother and baby wing facility.

Dr Aisha said that after days of managing and observing her, on Monday she went into labour.

She was prepared for an emergency cesarean section due to the presentation of the pregnancy and successfully delivered five babies with four being female and one male.

Dr Maina said that the babies were of low weight and immature, especially the organs and were taken to specialist baby units for further management adding that the mother is in stable condition.

“So far they are doing well and we are trying to save all their lives, it is quite rare and at our facility, this is the first incident to have a mother delivering five children. We are doing our best to ensure that we maximise their chances of survival,” she explained.

According to an Obstetrician James Waweru in charge of the mother-baby wing, the biggest challenge with such pregnancies is that because of babies' weight, they tend to be delivered before the due date increasing the risk of prematurity and poor development.