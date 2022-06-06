Kwale mother, 25, gives birth to quadruplets, now a mother of seven

When an expectant Christine Mulongo walked into a hospital on Saturday, she was ready to have her triplets, as an earlier scan had indicated.

It was a month to her due date, but the resident of Ziririni village in Kwale County had already started feeling pain, prompting her to rush to Sisters of St Joseph Catholic Hospital.

The 25-year-old says she was shocked and excited at the same time.

“Officials tried to refer me to another hospital when they learnt that I would be having more than three children, but I told them it was too late because I could feel contractions. That is when they decided to help me deliver,” she explained.

Upon safely delivering her three children by natural birth, Ms Mulongo thought she was done, only for the midwife to tell her that there was one more baby in her womb.

“She asked me to touch my stomach and I could feel there was one more baby. I could not believe it and I even insisted that I had only been told that I was carrying triplets,” said Ms Mulongo.

Christine Mulongo, 25, checks on her quadruplets admitted at the New Born Unit in Msambweni Referral Hospital in Kwale County. Photo credit: Siago Cece I Nation Media Group

Because her quadruplets – Mary, Magdalene, Joseph and James – were in critical condition, they were sent to Msambweni Referral Hospital, where they are under observation in the newborn unit.

For Ms Mulongo and her husband, 42-year-old Edward Kiroro, their quadruplets blessing is turning out to be a big challenge.

They are now parents of seven children as they already had three others aged 10, five and three.

Their care costs are rising as they will need diapers and more bottles of milk formula for the children because her breast milk is not enough for the four babies.

One bottle costs at least Sh1,500.

Christine Mulongo and her husband Edward Kiroro during the interview with Nation.africa. Photo credit: Siago Cece I Nation Media Group

“Doctors advised me that I need to buy milk for them. This is costly for me as I also have to frequently change their diapers,” she said.

At the hospital, medical staff are working round the clock to provide care for the babies. This is the first time they are working on quadruplets, though the hospital had recorded triplets before.

Mr Oscar Jefwa, a nurse at the newborn unit at Msambweni Hospital, said the mother would only be discharged if the children are in good condition.

He said the children weighed 1.3kg, 1.6kg, 0.9kg and 1.1kg and are all under medical observation.

Medics at the Msambweni Referral Hospital in Kwale with the quadruplets. Photo credit: Siago Cece I Nation Media Group

“We might not discharge her soon. The children are still underweight, with the smallest being 900 grams. This means they have to be supplied with extreme care like supporting their lung capacity by supplying them with oxygen,” he said.

Mr Jefwa added that the quadruplets must attain the right weight before they are discharged.

This means Mulongo has to eat more.

He also explained that she needs at least four diapers every three hours to prevent infections.

“The mother is still not able to produce milk and therefore needs to supplement it with milk formula,” he said.

Mr Kiroro, a mechanic, said he stopped working for a while after machete-wielding gangs attacked him on his way to a shop, injuring his hand.

He is still under medication and nursing wounds.

“I cannot support my own children. I would have worked harder, but the injury on my hand is still fresh and this is deterring me from working to raise enough money,” he said.

As the two enjoy their bundles of joy, they are hopeful that well-wishers would help them not only settle the hospital bill but support the children.

“All we are asking for is a well-wisher to help provide for our children until they are stable enough to feed normally and out of danger,” said Ms Mulongo.