Breaking News: Uganda's Chemutai stuns Kenyans to win steeplechase gold in Tokyo

Quadruplets
Pool

DN2

Prime

The joys and challenges of raising quadruplets 

By  Simon Mburu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The couple was devastated by the loss of their first born daughter who the mother had carried to term.
  • A year later, they tried for another child and the doctor told them they were carrying three babies, only for Maggie to give birth to four!

John Momanyi and Maggie Obegi were excited at the prospect of becoming parents in 2018. That February, when Maggie broke the news that she was pregnant, John could hardly conceal the joy that welled up in his heart. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.