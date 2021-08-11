Nakuru illicit brew: Deaths rise to eight as three more die

Bahati Sub-County Hospital

A patient who consumed an illicit brew is wheeled to a ward at Bahati Sub-County Hospital in Nakuru on August 10, 2021. 

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Mercy Koskey

Three more people who had consumed an illicit brew in Nakuru County have died, bringing the total number of fatalities to eight.

