Three die, 7 hospitalised after taking illicit liquor in Nakuru

Three people, among them a brewer, have died after consuming an illicit brew in Bahati, Nakuru County.

The three drunk the lethal brew at a den, popularly known as Hodi Hodi, in Kabatini.

A Nyumba Kumi leader Joseph Kuria has confirmed the deaths, saying that seven others who also took the drink are admitted to Bahati Sub-County Hospital.

“The three people died after consuming the illicit brew. Among them is the seller of the brew. The victims were picked from various locations while unconscious,” said Mr Kuria.

According to a nurse at the Bahati hospital, who was among the medical personnel attending to the patients, the victims started vomiting on Monday evening and complained of stomach aches.

“Those admitted are in a stable condition but they have been experiencing severe stomach aches,” said the nurse.

Nakuru Health executive Gichuki Kariuki also confirmed the deaths and hospitalisations.

Return of illicit brews

However, police and local administrators have remained cagy with information about the deaths.

When reached for comment, Nakuru County Deputy Police Commander Joseph Tonui said he was waiting for more information from the Bahati Sub-County police commander.

“I am yet to understand what transpired, but I will provide more information after being briefed by the area police commander,” said Mr Tonui.

This comes days after Nation.Africa exposed the return of illicit liquor in the various towns in the Rift Valley.

It emerged that cheap, illicit liquor is slowly making a comeback in various parts of Nakuru, Narok, Nyandarua, Kericho, Laikipia and Baringo counties, among others, killing people and also turning young men into zombies.

In Nakuru town for instance, it emerged that the illegal brews trade is also taking place in odd places including inside toilets, cemeteries and other secluded areas.

Slums in the towns are the worst hit by the illicit brew trade.