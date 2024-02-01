Ailing murder suspect escapes from police custody

Two police officers in Nakuru County are being investigated for allegedly aiding the escape of a murder suspect who was in their custody.

The officers, attached to Molo Police Station, were guarding the suspect, Benson Muchiri, who was undergoing treatment at Nakuru Level Five Hospital when he escaped under unclear circumstances.

The suspect had allegedly fallen sick while appearing before the Nakuru High Court on January 29, 2024. The court had directed that he be escorted to the hospital.

Muchiri, a businessman charged with the murder of his employee Onesmus Manyara at Casino area in Molo, had been out on a Sh500,000 bond before his surety applied to withdraw after he absconded court three times.

Molo sub-County Police Commander Timon Odingo explained that the surety decided to withdraw out of fear of losing his parcel of land following the suspect’s flight.

The surety aided the police in locating the suspect, who was arrested and escorted to court.

“After his bond terms were withdrawn, the court directed that the suspect be remanded in prison. However, he fell ill in court and the two officers were directed to escort him to the hospital before returning him,” said Mr Odingo.

According to the police boss, the suspect escaped under mysterious circumstances, raising questions about the officers who were assigned to guard him.

He said internal disciplinary measures have been employed, and legal action will be taken against the officers should they be found culpable.

“We have launched investigations to establish the circumstances under which the suspect escaped, and should we discover that the officers had a role in it, we shall take them to court,” said Mr Odingo.

The Independent Police Oversight Authority (Ipoa) is closely following the matter, and its regional boss Josephat Kaimenyi said they have launched investigations into the complaint filed in court.

“We received the complaint, and we are currently investigating to establish the facts of the matter before we can take appropriate action,” said Mr Kaimenyi.

Human rights activists have raised concerns over the disappearance of the suspect in police custody and blamed the officers for collusion.

David Kuria, the convener of the Nakuru Human Rights Network, condemned the police for allegedly abetting crime by colluding with criminals to defeat justice.

Mr Kuria noted that the case is sensitive, as the suspect has on several occasions attempted to defeat justice through cover up.

“We have reasons to believe that the officers have a role in the escape of the suspect. Unfortunately, law enforcers are the ones colluding with criminals to defeat justice,” said Mr Kuria.

He called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the suspects.

Until his death on July 22, 2019, Manyara, worked as a security guard at a timber yard owned by Mr Muchiri.

He died while in police custody after his boss frog-marched him to the Molo Police Station on claims that he had stolen his car battery.

According to police, he was in critical condition when he was taken to the police station.